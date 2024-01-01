2,000 Brunei dollars to Hungarian forints
Convert BND to HUF at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
BND to HUF conversion chart
1 BND = 287.95200 HUF
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 BND to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|289.0760
|289.0760
|Low
|281.5910
|270.2000
|Average
|285.1603
|278.9641
|Change
|2.15%
|6.56%
|View full history
1 BND to HUF stats
The performance of BND to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 289.0760 and a 30 day low of 281.5910. This means the 30 day average was 285.1603. The change for BND to HUF was 2.15.
The performance of BND to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 289.0760 and a 90 day low of 270.2000. This means the 90 day average was 278.9641. The change for BND to HUF was 6.56.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Brunei dollars to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BND to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Hungarian Forint
|1 BND
|287.95200 HUF
|5 BND
|1,439.76000 HUF
|10 BND
|2,879.52000 HUF
|20 BND
|5,759.04000 HUF
|50 BND
|14,397.60000 HUF
|100 BND
|28,795.20000 HUF
|250 BND
|71,988.00000 HUF
|500 BND
|143,976.00000 HUF
|1000 BND
|287,952.00000 HUF
|2000 BND
|575,904.00000 HUF
|5000 BND
|1,439,760.00000 HUF
|10000 BND
|2,879,520.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Brunei Dollar
|2000 HUF
|6.94560 BND
|5000 HUF
|17.36400 BND
|10000 HUF
|34.72800 BND
|15000 HUF
|52.09200 BND
|20000 HUF
|69.45600 BND
|30000 HUF
|104.18400 BND
|40000 HUF
|138.91200 BND
|50000 HUF
|173.64000 BND
|60000 HUF
|208.36800 BND
|100000 HUF
|347.28000 BND
|150000 HUF
|520.92000 BND
|200000 HUF
|694.56000 BND