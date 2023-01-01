Bermudan dollars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert BMD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
155,835 jmd

1.00000 BMD = 155.83500 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874751.084790.29311.488261.673150.9647518.729
1 GBP1.1431811.24005103.2251.701411.912771.1028921.4113
1 USD0.92190.806419183.24251.372051.54250.8894517.2665
1 INR0.0110750.009687590.012013110.01648260.01853010.0106850.207424

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BMD155.83500 JMD
5 BMD779.17500 JMD
10 BMD1558.35000 JMD
20 BMD3116.70000 JMD
50 BMD7791.75000 JMD
100 BMD15583.50000 JMD
250 BMD38958.75000 JMD
500 BMD77917.50000 JMD
1000 BMD155835.00000 JMD
2000 BMD311670.00000 JMD
5000 BMD779175.00000 JMD
10000 BMD1558350.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 JMD0.00642 BMD
5 JMD0.03209 BMD
10 JMD0.06417 BMD
20 JMD0.12834 BMD
50 JMD0.32085 BMD
100 JMD0.64170 BMD
250 JMD1.60426 BMD
500 JMD3.20852 BMD
1000 JMD6.41704 BMD
2000 JMD12.83408 BMD
5000 JMD32.08520 BMD
10000 JMD64.17040 BMD