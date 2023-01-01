10 Jamaican dollars to Bermudan dollars

Convert JMD to BMD at the real exchange rate

10 jmd
0.06 bmd

1.00000 JMD = 0.00646 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:42
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860671.0933590.94031.463941.624470.94688518.7122
1 GBP1.1618911.27035105.6621.700941.887451.1001721.7415
1 USD0.914650.787185183.17581.338951.485770.8660517.1146
1 INR0.01099620.009464110.012022710.01609780.01786310.01041230.205764

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
1 JMD0.00646 BMD
5 JMD0.03230 BMD
10 JMD0.06460 BMD
20 JMD0.12920 BMD
50 JMD0.32300 BMD
100 JMD0.64600 BMD
250 JMD1.61501 BMD
500 JMD3.23002 BMD
1000 JMD6.46003 BMD
2000 JMD12.92006 BMD
5000 JMD32.30015 BMD
10000 JMD64.60030 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BMD154.79800 JMD
5 BMD773.99000 JMD
10 BMD1547.98000 JMD
20 BMD3095.96000 JMD
50 BMD7739.90000 JMD
100 BMD15479.80000 JMD
250 BMD38699.50000 JMD
500 BMD77399.00000 JMD
1000 BMD154798.00000 JMD
2000 BMD309596.00000 JMD
5000 BMD773990.00000 JMD
10000 BMD1547980.00000 JMD