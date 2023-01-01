Bermudan dollars to Brazilian reais today

Convert BMD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1000 bmd
4859.55 brl

1.00000 BMD = 4.85955 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3726583.24850.922251.671681.3490518.31320.806809
1 CAD0.728518160.6480.6718781.217850.98280713.34150.587775
1 INR0.01201220.016488610.01107830.02008060.01620510.2199820.00969158
1 EUR1.08431.4883690.266311.81261.4627719.8570.8749

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 BMD4.85955 BRL
5 BMD24.29775 BRL
10 BMD48.59550 BRL
20 BMD97.19100 BRL
50 BMD242.97750 BRL
100 BMD485.95500 BRL
250 BMD1214.88750 BRL
500 BMD2429.77500 BRL
1000 BMD4859.55000 BRL
2000 BMD9719.10000 BRL
5000 BMD24297.75000 BRL
10000 BMD48595.50000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bermudan Dollar
1 BRL0.20578 BMD
5 BRL1.02890 BMD
10 BRL2.05780 BMD
20 BRL4.11560 BMD
50 BRL10.28900 BMD
100 BRL20.57800 BMD
250 BRL51.44500 BMD
500 BRL102.89000 BMD
1000 BRL205.78000 BMD
2000 BRL411.56000 BMD
5000 BRL1028.90000 BMD
10000 BRL2057.80000 BMD