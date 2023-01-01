Bermudan dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert BMD to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
3,672.85 aed

1.00000 BMD = 3.67285 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.084390.26631.488361.673040.964818.7355
1 GBP1.1429911.23945103.1821.701331.912441.1027521.4163
1 USD0.922250.806809183.24851.372651.542970.889717.2789
1 INR0.01107830.009691580.012012210.01648860.01853450.01068730.207558

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BMD3.67285 AED
5 BMD18.36425 AED
10 BMD36.72850 AED
20 BMD73.45700 AED
50 BMD183.64250 AED
100 BMD367.28500 AED
250 BMD918.21250 AED
500 BMD1836.42500 AED
1000 BMD3672.85000 AED
2000 BMD7345.70000 AED
5000 BMD18364.25000 AED
10000 BMD36728.50000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bermudan Dollar
1 AED0.27227 BMD
5 AED1.36134 BMD
10 AED2.72268 BMD
20 AED5.44536 BMD
50 AED13.61340 BMD
100 AED27.22680 BMD
250 AED68.06700 BMD
500 AED136.13400 BMD
1000 AED272.26800 BMD
2000 AED544.53600 BMD
5000 AED1361.34000 BMD
10000 AED2722.68000 BMD