Bangladeshi takas to Serbian dinars today

Convert BDT to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
975.89 rsd

1.00000 BDT = 0.97589 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:37
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Serbian Dinar
1 BDT0.97589 RSD
5 BDT4.87946 RSD
10 BDT9.75892 RSD
20 BDT19.51784 RSD
50 BDT48.79460 RSD
100 BDT97.58920 RSD
250 BDT243.97300 RSD
500 BDT487.94600 RSD
1000 BDT975.89200 RSD
2000 BDT1951.78400 RSD
5000 BDT4879.46000 RSD
10000 BDT9758.92000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RSD1.02470 BDT
5 RSD5.12350 BDT
10 RSD10.24700 BDT
20 RSD20.49400 BDT
50 RSD51.23500 BDT
100 RSD102.47000 BDT
250 RSD256.17500 BDT
500 RSD512.35000 BDT
1000 RSD1024.70000 BDT
2000 RSD2049.40000 BDT
5000 RSD5123.50000 BDT
10000 RSD10247.00000 BDT