10 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Serbian dinars

Convert BDT to RSD at the real exchange rate

10000 bdt
9716.55 rsd

1.00000 BDT = 0.97166 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bank
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Serbian Dinar
1 BDT0.97166 RSD
5 BDT4.85827 RSD
10 BDT9.71655 RSD
20 BDT19.43310 RSD
50 BDT48.58275 RSD
100 BDT97.16550 RSD
250 BDT242.91375 RSD
500 BDT485.82750 RSD
1000 BDT971.65500 RSD
2000 BDT1943.31000 RSD
5000 BDT4858.27500 RSD
10000 BDT9716.55000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 RSD1.02917 BDT
5 RSD5.14585 BDT
10 RSD10.29170 BDT
20 RSD20.58340 BDT
50 RSD51.45850 BDT
100 RSD102.91700 BDT
250 RSD257.29250 BDT
500 RSD514.58500 BDT
1000 RSD1029.17000 BDT
2000 RSD2058.34000 BDT
5000 RSD5145.85000 BDT
10000 RSD10291.70000 BDT