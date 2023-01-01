5000 Bangladeshi takas to Omani rials

Convert BDT to OMR at the real exchange rate

5000 bdt
17.460 omr

1.00000 BDT = 0.00349 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Omani Rial
1 BDT0.00349 OMR
5 BDT0.01746 OMR
10 BDT0.03492 OMR
20 BDT0.06984 OMR
50 BDT0.17460 OMR
100 BDT0.34919 OMR
250 BDT0.87298 OMR
500 BDT1.74596 OMR
1000 BDT3.49193 OMR
2000 BDT6.98386 OMR
5000 BDT17.45965 OMR
10000 BDT34.91930 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bangladeshi Taka
1 OMR286.37500 BDT
5 OMR1431.87500 BDT
10 OMR2863.75000 BDT
20 OMR5727.50000 BDT
50 OMR14318.75000 BDT
100 OMR28637.50000 BDT
250 OMR71593.75000 BDT
500 OMR143187.50000 BDT
1000 OMR286375.00000 BDT
2000 OMR572750.00000 BDT
5000 OMR1431875.00000 BDT
10000 OMR2863750.00000 BDT