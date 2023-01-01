Bangladeshi takas to Hungarian forints today

Convert BDT to HUF at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
3133 huf

1.00000 BDT = 3.13257 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:31
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.922251.5435755.7020.80723383.23971.372757.2501
1 EUR1.084311.6736960.39770.875390.25681.488477.86128
1 AUD0.647850.597482136.08650.52296653.92680.8893364.69698
1 PHP0.01795270.01655690.027711210.0144921.494380.02464450.130159

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Hungarian Forint
1 BDT3.13257 HUF
5 BDT15.66285 HUF
10 BDT31.32570 HUF
20 BDT62.65140 HUF
50 BDT156.62850 HUF
100 BDT313.25700 HUF
250 BDT783.14250 HUF
500 BDT1566.28500 HUF
1000 BDT3132.57000 HUF
2000 BDT6265.14000 HUF
5000 BDT15662.85000 HUF
10000 BDT31325.70000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Bangladeshi Taka
2000 HUF638.45400 BDT
5000 HUF1596.13500 BDT
10000 HUF3192.27000 BDT
15000 HUF4788.40500 BDT
20000 HUF6384.54000 BDT
30000 HUF9576.81000 BDT
40000 HUF12769.08000 BDT
50000 HUF15961.35000 BDT
60000 HUF19153.62000 BDT
100000 HUF31922.70000 BDT
150000 HUF47884.05000 BDT
200000 HUF63845.40000 BDT