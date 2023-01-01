500 Bangladeshi takas to Haitian gourdes

Convert BDT to HTG at the real exchange rate

500 bdt
600.91 htg

1.00000 BDT = 1.20181 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Haitian Gourde
1 BDT1.20181 HTG
5 BDT6.00905 HTG
10 BDT12.01810 HTG
20 BDT24.03620 HTG
50 BDT60.09050 HTG
100 BDT120.18100 HTG
250 BDT300.45250 HTG
500 BDT600.90500 HTG
1000 BDT1201.81000 HTG
2000 BDT2403.62000 HTG
5000 BDT6009.05000 HTG
10000 BDT12018.10000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Bangladeshi Taka
1 HTG0.83208 BDT
5 HTG4.16038 BDT
10 HTG8.32075 BDT
20 HTG16.64150 BDT
50 HTG41.60375 BDT
100 HTG83.20750 BDT
250 HTG208.01875 BDT
500 HTG416.03750 BDT
1000 HTG832.07500 BDT
2000 HTG1664.15000 BDT
5000 HTG4160.37500 BDT
10000 HTG8320.75000 BDT