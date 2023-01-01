1 Bangladeshi taka to Croatian kunas

Convert BDT to HRK at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
0.06 hrk

1.00000 BDT = 0.06387 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:37
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Croatian Kuna
1 BDT0.06387 HRK
5 BDT0.31937 HRK
10 BDT0.63874 HRK
20 BDT1.27749 HRK
50 BDT3.19372 HRK
100 BDT6.38744 HRK
250 BDT15.96860 HRK
500 BDT31.93720 HRK
1000 BDT63.87440 HRK
2000 BDT127.74880 HRK
5000 BDT319.37200 HRK
10000 BDT638.74400 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bangladeshi Taka
1 HRK15.65570 BDT
5 HRK78.27850 BDT
10 HRK156.55700 BDT
20 HRK313.11400 BDT
50 HRK782.78500 BDT
100 HRK1565.57000 BDT
250 HRK3913.92500 BDT
500 HRK7827.85000 BDT
1000 HRK15655.70000 BDT
2000 HRK31311.40000 BDT
5000 HRK78278.50000 BDT
10000 HRK156557.00000 BDT