Bangladeshi takas to Honduran lempiras today

Convert BDT to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
223.03 hnl

1.00000 BDT = 0.22303 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87531.084390.25681.488471.673690.9645518.7286
1 GBP1.1424711.2388103.1171.700561.912171.1019721.3972
1 USD0.922250.807233183.23971.372751.543570.8895517.2725
1 INR0.01107950.009697690.012013510.01649150.01854360.01068660.207503

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Honduran Lempira
1 BDT0.22303 HNL
5 BDT1.11517 HNL
10 BDT2.23034 HNL
20 BDT4.46068 HNL
50 BDT11.15170 HNL
100 BDT22.30340 HNL
250 BDT55.75850 HNL
500 BDT111.51700 HNL
1000 BDT223.03400 HNL
2000 BDT446.06800 HNL
5000 BDT1115.17000 HNL
10000 BDT2230.34000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 HNL4.48362 BDT
5 HNL22.41810 BDT
10 HNL44.83620 BDT
20 HNL89.67240 BDT
50 HNL224.18100 BDT
100 HNL448.36200 BDT
250 HNL1120.90500 BDT
500 HNL2241.81000 BDT
1000 HNL4483.62000 BDT
2000 HNL8967.24000 BDT
5000 HNL22418.10000 BDT
10000 HNL44836.20000 BDT