1 Bangladeshi taka to Honduran lempiras

Convert BDT to HNL at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
0.22 hnl

1.00000 BDT = 0.22395 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Honduran Lempira
1 BDT0.22395 HNL
5 BDT1.11973 HNL
10 BDT2.23946 HNL
20 BDT4.47892 HNL
50 BDT11.19730 HNL
100 BDT22.39460 HNL
250 BDT55.98650 HNL
500 BDT111.97300 HNL
1000 BDT223.94600 HNL
2000 BDT447.89200 HNL
5000 BDT1119.73000 HNL
10000 BDT2239.46000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 HNL4.46537 BDT
5 HNL22.32685 BDT
10 HNL44.65370 BDT
20 HNL89.30740 BDT
50 HNL223.26850 BDT
100 HNL446.53700 BDT
250 HNL1116.34250 BDT
500 HNL2232.68500 BDT
1000 HNL4465.37000 BDT
2000 HNL8930.74000 BDT
5000 HNL22326.85000 BDT
10000 HNL44653.70000 BDT