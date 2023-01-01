10 Bangladeshi takas to Danish kroner

Convert BDT to DKK at the real exchange rate

10 bdt
0.62 dkk

1.00000 BDT = 0.06181 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Danish Krone
1 BDT0.06181 DKK
5 BDT0.30904 DKK
10 BDT0.61809 DKK
20 BDT1.23618 DKK
50 BDT3.09044 DKK
100 BDT6.18088 DKK
250 BDT15.45220 DKK
500 BDT30.90440 DKK
1000 BDT61.80880 DKK
2000 BDT123.61760 DKK
5000 BDT309.04400 DKK
10000 BDT618.08800 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bangladeshi Taka
1 DKK16.17890 BDT
5 DKK80.89450 BDT
10 DKK161.78900 BDT
20 DKK323.57800 BDT
50 DKK808.94500 BDT
100 DKK1617.89000 BDT
250 DKK4044.72500 BDT
500 DKK8089.45000 BDT
1000 DKK16178.90000 BDT
2000 DKK32357.80000 BDT
5000 DKK80894.50000 BDT
10000 DKK161789.00000 BDT