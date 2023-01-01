Bangladeshi takas to Danish kroner today

Convert BDT to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
62.11 dkk

1.00000 BDT = 0.06211 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:29
Track the exchange rate
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.922251.5435755.70740.80726583.23971.37317.2501
1 EUR1.084311.6736960.40350.8753590.25681.488857.86128
1 AUD0.647850.597482136.090.52298753.92680.8895634.69698
1 PHP0.0179510.01655530.027708510.01449121.494230.02464840.130146

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Danish Krone
1 BDT0.06211 DKK
5 BDT0.31057 DKK
10 BDT0.62113 DKK
20 BDT1.24227 DKK
50 BDT3.10567 DKK
100 BDT6.21134 DKK
250 BDT15.52835 DKK
500 BDT31.05670 DKK
1000 BDT62.11340 DKK
2000 BDT124.22680 DKK
5000 BDT310.56700 DKK
10000 BDT621.13400 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bangladeshi Taka
1 DKK16.09960 BDT
5 DKK80.49800 BDT
10 DKK160.99600 BDT
20 DKK321.99200 BDT
50 DKK804.98000 BDT
100 DKK1609.96000 BDT
250 DKK4024.90000 BDT
500 DKK8049.80000 BDT
1000 DKK16099.60000 BDT
2000 DKK32199.20000 BDT
5000 DKK80498.00000 BDT
10000 DKK160996.00000 BDT