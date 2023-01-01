1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert BDT to CVE at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
918.23 cve

1.00000 BDT = 0.91823 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BDT0.91823 CVE
5 BDT4.59116 CVE
10 BDT9.18231 CVE
20 BDT18.36462 CVE
50 BDT45.91155 CVE
100 BDT91.82310 CVE
250 BDT229.55775 CVE
500 BDT459.11550 CVE
1000 BDT918.23100 CVE
2000 BDT1836.46200 CVE
5000 BDT4591.15500 CVE
10000 BDT9182.31000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CVE1.08905 BDT
5 CVE5.44525 BDT
10 CVE10.89050 BDT
20 CVE21.78100 BDT
50 CVE54.45250 BDT
100 CVE108.90500 BDT
250 CVE272.26250 BDT
500 CVE544.52500 BDT
1000 CVE1089.05000 BDT
2000 CVE2178.10000 BDT
5000 CVE5445.25000 BDT
10000 CVE10890.50000 BDT