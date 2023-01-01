5 Bangladeshi takas to Aruban florins

Convert BDT to AWG at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
0.08 awg

1.00000 BDT = 0.01642 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Aruban Florin
1 BDT0.01642 AWG
5 BDT0.08209 AWG
10 BDT0.16417 AWG
20 BDT0.32834 AWG
50 BDT0.82086 AWG
100 BDT1.64172 AWG
250 BDT4.10430 AWG
500 BDT8.20860 AWG
1000 BDT16.41720 AWG
2000 BDT32.83440 AWG
5000 BDT82.08600 AWG
10000 BDT164.17200 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AWG60.91160 BDT
5 AWG304.55800 BDT
10 AWG609.11600 BDT
20 AWG1218.23200 BDT
50 AWG3045.58000 BDT
100 AWG6091.16000 BDT
250 AWG15227.90000 BDT
500 AWG30455.80000 BDT
1000 AWG60911.60000 BDT
2000 AWG121823.20000 BDT
5000 AWG304558.00000 BDT
10000 AWG609116.00000 BDT