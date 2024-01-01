1 Aruban florin to Bangladeshi takas

Convert AWG to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 awg
66.59 bdt

ƒ1.000 AWG = Tk66.59 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BDT
1 AWG to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High66.737466.7374
Low65.567065.4749
Average66.076465.7551
Change1.54%1.55%
View full history

1 AWG to BDT stats

The performance of AWG to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 66.7374 and a 30 day low of 65.5670. This means the 30 day average was 66.0764. The change for AWG to BDT was 1.54.

The performance of AWG to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 66.7374 and a 90 day low of 65.4749. This means the 90 day average was 65.7551. The change for AWG to BDT was 1.55.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.34917.8020.7610.9041.6031.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.0690.5160.6131.0870.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.1930.5640.671.1880.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AWG66.59110 BDT
5 AWG332.95550 BDT
10 AWG665.91100 BDT
20 AWG1,331.82200 BDT
50 AWG3,329.55500 BDT
100 AWG6,659.11000 BDT
250 AWG16,647.77500 BDT
500 AWG33,295.55000 BDT
1000 AWG66,591.10000 BDT
2000 AWG133,182.20000 BDT
5000 AWG332,955.50000 BDT
10000 AWG665,911.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Aruban Florin
1 BDT0.01502 AWG
5 BDT0.07509 AWG
10 BDT0.15017 AWG
20 BDT0.30034 AWG
50 BDT0.75085 AWG
100 BDT1.50170 AWG
250 BDT3.75425 AWG
500 BDT7.50850 AWG
1000 BDT15.01700 AWG
2000 BDT30.03400 AWG
5000 BDT75.08500 AWG
10000 BDT150.17000 AWG