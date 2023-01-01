Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Chinese yuan rmb today
Convert BAM to CNY at the real exchange rate
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1 BAM
|4.00899 CNY
|5 BAM
|20.04495 CNY
|10 BAM
|40.08990 CNY
|20 BAM
|80.17980 CNY
|50 BAM
|200.44950 CNY
|100 BAM
|400.89900 CNY
|250 BAM
|1002.24750 CNY
|500 BAM
|2004.49500 CNY
|1000 BAM
|4008.99000 CNY
|2000 BAM
|8017.98000 CNY
|5000 BAM
|20044.95000 CNY
|10000 BAM
|40089.90000 CNY
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 CNY
|0.24944 BAM
|5 CNY
|1.24720 BAM
|10 CNY
|2.49440 BAM
|20 CNY
|4.98880 BAM
|50 CNY
|12.47200 BAM
|100 CNY
|24.94400 BAM
|250 CNY
|62.36000 BAM
|500 CNY
|124.72000 BAM
|1000 CNY
|249.44000 BAM
|2000 CNY
|498.88000 BAM
|5000 CNY
|1247.20000 BAM
|10000 CNY
|2494.40000 BAM