Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert BAM to AED at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
2032.43 aed

1.00000 BAM = 2.03243 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:52
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BAM2.03243 AED
5 BAM10.16215 AED
10 BAM20.32430 AED
20 BAM40.64860 AED
50 BAM101.62150 AED
100 BAM203.24300 AED
250 BAM508.10750 AED
500 BAM1016.21500 AED
1000 BAM2032.43000 AED
2000 BAM4064.86000 AED
5000 BAM10162.15000 AED
10000 BAM20324.30000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 AED0.49202 BAM
5 AED2.46012 BAM
10 AED4.92023 BAM
20 AED9.84046 BAM
50 AED24.60115 BAM
100 AED49.20230 BAM
250 AED123.00575 BAM
500 AED246.01150 BAM
1000 AED492.02300 BAM
2000 AED984.04600 BAM
5000 AED2460.11500 BAM
10000 AED4920.23000 BAM