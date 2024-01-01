Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert BAM to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
2,037.98 aed

1.000 BAM = 2.038 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:44
Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.5330.7871.65718.9481.3683.131.344
1 AUD0.65210.5141.0812.3570.88754.2130.876
1 GBP1.271.94712.10424.0611.726105.5621.706
1 NZD0.6040.9260.475111.4380.82150.1810.811

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BAM2.03798 AED
5 BAM10.18990 AED
10 BAM20.37980 AED
20 BAM40.75960 AED
50 BAM101.89900 AED
100 BAM203.79800 AED
250 BAM509.49500 AED
500 BAM1,018.99000 AED
1000 BAM2,037.98000 AED
2000 BAM4,075.96000 AED
5000 BAM10,189.90000 AED
10000 BAM20,379.80000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 AED0.49068 BAM
5 AED2.45341 BAM
10 AED4.90681 BAM
20 AED9.81362 BAM
50 AED24.53405 BAM
100 AED49.06810 BAM
250 AED122.67025 BAM
500 AED245.34050 BAM
1000 AED490.68100 BAM
2000 AED981.36200 BAM
5000 AED2,453.40500 BAM
10000 AED4,906.81000 BAM