Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 2.079 today, reflecting a 0.230% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a -0.968% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 2.100 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 2.074 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.344% decrease in value.