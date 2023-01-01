Azerbaijani manats to CFP francs today

Convert AZN to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
64,815 xpf

1.00000 AZN = 64.81470 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:51
Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.21871.3490.921551.669311.3710.8067771.54083
1 INR0.012016510.01621030.01107360.02005930.01647470.009694660.0185155
1 SGD0.7412961.689210.6831221.237441.016310.5980561.1422
1 EUR1.0851590.30481.4638711.811451.487740.87541.67203

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / CFP Franc
1 AZN64.81470 XPF
5 AZN324.07350 XPF
10 AZN648.14700 XPF
20 AZN1296.29400 XPF
50 AZN3240.73500 XPF
100 AZN6481.47000 XPF
250 AZN16203.67500 XPF
500 AZN32407.35000 XPF
1000 AZN64814.70000 XPF
2000 AZN129629.40000 XPF
5000 AZN324073.50000 XPF
10000 AZN648147.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Azerbaijani Manat
1 XPF0.01543 AZN
5 XPF0.07714 AZN
10 XPF0.15429 AZN
20 XPF0.30857 AZN
50 XPF0.77143 AZN
100 XPF1.54286 AZN
250 XPF3.85715 AZN
500 XPF7.71430 AZN
1000 XPF15.42860 AZN
2000 XPF30.85720 AZN
5000 XPF77.14300 AZN
10000 XPF154.28600 AZN