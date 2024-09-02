Azerbaijani manat to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to CFP francs is currently 63.524 today, reflecting a 0.158% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 1.161% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 63.575 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 62.795 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 1.094% increase in value.