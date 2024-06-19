아제르바이잔 마나트 to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 to CFP francs is currently 65.246 today, reflecting a -0.171% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.057% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 65.668 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 64.772 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.715% decrease in value.