10 CFP francs to Azerbaijani manats

Convert XPF to AZN at the real exchange rate

10 xpf
0.16 azn

1.00000 XPF = 0.01570 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3280518.58650.9126583.03970.7839451.48711.33495
1 SGD0.752984113.99530.68724862.52750.5902981.119761.0052
1 ZAR0.05380260.071452410.04910554.467740.04217820.08000970.0718236
1 EUR1.095651.4550820.3643190.98240.858951.629341.46264

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Azerbaijani Manat
1 XPF0.01570 AZN
5 XPF0.07852 AZN
10 XPF0.15705 AZN
20 XPF0.31410 AZN
50 XPF0.78525 AZN
100 XPF1.57049 AZN
250 XPF3.92623 AZN
500 XPF7.85245 AZN
1000 XPF15.70490 AZN
2000 XPF31.40980 AZN
5000 XPF78.52450 AZN
10000 XPF157.04900 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / CFP Franc
1 AZN63.67450 XPF
5 AZN318.37250 XPF
10 AZN636.74500 XPF
20 AZN1273.49000 XPF
50 AZN3183.72500 XPF
100 AZN6367.45000 XPF
250 AZN15918.62500 XPF
500 AZN31837.25000 XPF
1000 AZN63674.50000 XPF
2000 AZN127349.00000 XPF
5000 AZN318372.50000 XPF
10000 AZN636745.00000 XPF