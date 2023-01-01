1 Azerbaijani manat to Turkish liras

Convert AZN to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 azn
16.98 try

1.00000 AZN = 16.98000 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Turkish Lira
1 AZN16.98000 TRY
5 AZN84.90000 TRY
10 AZN169.80000 TRY
20 AZN339.60000 TRY
50 AZN849.00000 TRY
100 AZN1698.00000 TRY
250 AZN4245.00000 TRY
500 AZN8490.00000 TRY
1000 AZN16980.00000 TRY
2000 AZN33960.00000 TRY
5000 AZN84900.00000 TRY
10000 AZN169800.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Azerbaijani Manat
1 TRY0.05889 AZN
5 TRY0.29446 AZN
10 TRY0.58893 AZN
20 TRY1.17786 AZN
50 TRY2.94464 AZN
100 TRY5.88928 AZN
250 TRY14.72320 AZN
500 TRY29.44640 AZN
1000 TRY58.89280 AZN
2000 TRY117.78560 AZN
5000 TRY294.46400 AZN
10000 TRY588.92800 AZN