Azerbaijani manat to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Turkish liras is currently 19.983 today, reflecting a -0.291% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.203% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 20.224 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 19.983 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.012% increase in value.