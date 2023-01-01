Azerbaijani manats to Saint Helena pounds today

1,000 azn
472.74 shp

1.00000 AZN = 0.47274 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:49
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.08590.29641.487541.671670.9643518.7439
1 GBP1.142611.2397103.1711.699631.910021.1018621.4164
1 USD0.921650.806647183.22251.3711.540710.888817.2755
1 INR0.01107460.009692650.01201610.01647390.01851320.01067980.207582

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Saint Helena Pound
1 AZN0.47274 SHP
5 AZN2.36372 SHP
10 AZN4.72744 SHP
20 AZN9.45488 SHP
50 AZN23.63720 SHP
100 AZN47.27440 SHP
250 AZN118.18600 SHP
500 AZN236.37200 SHP
1000 AZN472.74400 SHP
2000 AZN945.48800 SHP
5000 AZN2363.72000 SHP
10000 AZN4727.44000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Azerbaijani Manat
1 SHP2.11531 AZN
5 SHP10.57655 AZN
10 SHP21.15310 AZN
20 SHP42.30620 AZN
50 SHP105.76550 AZN
100 SHP211.53100 AZN
250 SHP528.82750 AZN
500 SHP1057.65500 AZN
1000 SHP2115.31000 AZN
2000 SHP4230.62000 AZN
5000 SHP10576.55000 AZN
10000 SHP21153.10000 AZN