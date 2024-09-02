Azerbaijani manat to Saint Helena pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Saint Helena pounds is currently 0.448 today, reflecting a -0.118% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a 0.332% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Saint Helena pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.448 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.444 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.228% increase in value.