Azerbaijani manats to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert AZN to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
4,264.03 cny

1.00000 AZN = 4.26403 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.22851.34840.92131.668341.370550.8064841.53965
1 INR0.012015110.01620120.01106980.02004520.01646730.009690.018499
1 SGD0.7416261.723910.6832691.237271.016430.5981051.14183
1 EUR1.085490.33621.4635511.810811.487590.87521.67113

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manat

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AZN4.26403 CNY
5 AZN21.32015 CNY
10 AZN42.64030 CNY
20 AZN85.28060 CNY
50 AZN213.20150 CNY
100 AZN426.40300 CNY
250 AZN1066.00750 CNY
500 AZN2132.01500 CNY
1000 AZN4264.03000 CNY
2000 AZN8528.06000 CNY
5000 AZN21320.15000 CNY
10000 AZN42640.30000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Azerbaijani Manat
1 CNY0.23452 AZN
5 CNY1.17260 AZN
10 CNY2.34520 AZN
20 CNY4.69040 AZN
50 CNY11.72600 AZN
100 CNY23.45200 AZN
250 CNY58.63000 AZN
500 CNY117.26000 AZN
1000 CNY234.52000 AZN
2000 CNY469.04000 AZN
5000 CNY1172.60000 AZN
10000 CNY2345.20000 AZN