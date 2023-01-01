5000 Aruban florins to Omani rials

Convert AWG to OMR at the real exchange rate

5,000 awg
1,063.495 omr

1.00000 AWG = 0.21270 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.518951.3633518.78280.7933670.9141.642711.33935
1 AUD0.6583510.89756112.36570.5223130.6017271.081480.881761
1 CAD0.7334871.11413113.77690.5819250.6704021.204910.982396
1 ZAR0.05324020.08086910.07258510.0422390.04866120.08745820.0713073

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Omani Rial
1 AWG0.21270 OMR
5 AWG1.06350 OMR
10 AWG2.12699 OMR
20 AWG4.25398 OMR
50 AWG10.63495 OMR
100 AWG21.26990 OMR
250 AWG53.17475 OMR
500 AWG106.34950 OMR
1000 AWG212.69900 OMR
2000 AWG425.39800 OMR
5000 AWG1063.49500 OMR
10000 AWG2126.99000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Aruban Florin
1 OMR4.70148 AWG
5 OMR23.50740 AWG
10 OMR47.01480 AWG
20 OMR94.02960 AWG
50 OMR235.07400 AWG
100 OMR470.14800 AWG
250 OMR1175.37000 AWG
500 OMR2350.74000 AWG
1000 OMR4701.48000 AWG
2000 OMR9402.96000 AWG
5000 OMR23507.40000 AWG
10000 OMR47014.80000 AWG