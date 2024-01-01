50 Aruban florins to Omani rials

Convert AWG to OMR at the real exchange rate

50 awg
10.754 omr

ƒ1.000 AWG = ر.ع.0.2151 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

OMR
1 AWG to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21510.2151
Low0.21510.2151
Average0.21510.2151
Change-0.00%-0.00%
View full history

1 AWG to OMR stats

The performance of AWG to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2151 and a 30 day low of 0.2151. This means the 30 day average was 0.2151. The change for AWG to OMR was -0.00.

The performance of AWG to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2151 and a 90 day low of 0.2151. This means the 90 day average was 0.2151. The change for AWG to OMR was -0.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4741.34917.8640.7610.9031.6041.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1180.5160.6131.0880.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2440.5640.671.190.969
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Omani Rial
1 AWG0.21508 OMR
5 AWG1.07539 OMR
10 AWG2.15078 OMR
20 AWG4.30156 OMR
50 AWG10.75390 OMR
100 AWG21.50780 OMR
250 AWG53.76950 OMR
500 AWG107.53900 OMR
1000 AWG215.07800 OMR
2000 AWG430.15600 OMR
5000 AWG1,075.39000 OMR
10000 AWG2,150.78000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Aruban Florin
1 OMR4.64947 AWG
5 OMR23.24735 AWG
10 OMR46.49470 AWG
20 OMR92.98940 AWG
50 OMR232.47350 AWG
100 OMR464.94700 AWG
250 OMR1,162.36750 AWG
500 OMR2,324.73500 AWG
1000 OMR4,649.47000 AWG
2000 OMR9,298.94000 AWG
5000 OMR23,247.35000 AWG
10000 OMR46,494.70000 AWG