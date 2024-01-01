1 Aruban florin to Hong Kong dollars

Convert AWG to HKD at the real exchange rate

1 awg
4.36 hkd

ƒ1.000 AWG = $4.356 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:22
AWG to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HKD
1 AWG to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.36154.3655
Low4.35104.3510
Average4.35534.3603
Change-0.12%-0.21%
1 AWG to HKD stats

The performance of AWG to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3615 and a 30 day low of 4.3510. This means the 30 day average was 4.3553. The change for AWG to HKD was -0.12.

The performance of AWG to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3655 and a 90 day low of 4.3510. This means the 90 day average was 4.3603. The change for AWG to HKD was -0.21.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.3517.9020.7610.9041.6051.307
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1330.5160.6131.0880.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2650.5640.671.1890.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.050.090.073

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Aruban florins to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AWG4.35626 HKD
5 AWG21.78130 HKD
10 AWG43.56260 HKD
20 AWG87.12520 HKD
50 AWG217.81300 HKD
100 AWG435.62600 HKD
250 AWG1,089.06500 HKD
500 AWG2,178.13000 HKD
1000 AWG4,356.26000 HKD
2000 AWG8,712.52000 HKD
5000 AWG21,781.30000 HKD
10000 AWG43,562.60000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Aruban Florin
100 HKD22.95550 AWG
200 HKD45.91100 AWG
300 HKD68.86650 AWG
500 HKD114.77750 AWG
1000 HKD229.55500 AWG
2000 HKD459.11000 AWG
2500 HKD573.88750 AWG
3000 HKD688.66500 AWG
4000 HKD918.22000 AWG
5000 HKD1,147.77500 AWG
10000 HKD2,295.55000 AWG
20000 HKD4,591.10000 AWG