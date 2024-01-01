5 Aruban florins to Ethiopian birrs
Convert AWG to ETB at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
AWG to ETB conversion chart
1 AWG = 61.74410 ETB
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 AWG to ETB
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|62.2050
|62.2050
|Low
|38.8315
|31.9516
|Average
|58.4759
|41.4083
|Change
|39.53%
|93.24%
|View full history
1 AWG to ETB stats
The performance of AWG to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 62.2050 and a 30 day low of 38.8315. This means the 30 day average was 58.4759. The change for AWG to ETB was 39.53.
The performance of AWG to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 62.2050 and a 90 day low of 31.9516. This means the 90 day average was 41.4083. The change for AWG to ETB was 93.24.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Aruban florins to Ethiopian birrs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Aruban florins
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Ethiopian Birr
|1 AWG
|61.74410 ETB
|5 AWG
|308.72050 ETB
|10 AWG
|617.44100 ETB
|20 AWG
|1,234.88200 ETB
|50 AWG
|3,087.20500 ETB
|100 AWG
|6,174.41000 ETB
|250 AWG
|15,436.02500 ETB
|500 AWG
|30,872.05000 ETB
|1000 AWG
|61,744.10000 ETB
|2000 AWG
|123,488.20000 ETB
|5000 AWG
|308,720.50000 ETB
|10000 AWG
|617,441.00000 ETB