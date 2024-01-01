1 thousand Aruban florins to Ethiopian birrs

Convert AWG to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
61,806.10 etb

ƒ1.000 AWG = Br61.81 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ETB
1 AWG to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High62.205062.2050
Low38.831531.9516
Average58.475941.4083
Change39.53%93.24%
View full history

1 AWG to ETB stats

The performance of AWG to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 62.2050 and a 30 day low of 38.8315. This means the 30 day average was 58.4759. The change for AWG to ETB was 39.53.

The performance of AWG to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 62.2050 and a 90 day low of 31.9516. This means the 90 day average was 41.4083. The change for AWG to ETB was 93.24.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.34917.8560.7610.9041.6031.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1040.5160.6131.0870.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2340.5640.671.1880.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Ethiopian Birr
1 AWG61.80610 ETB
5 AWG309.03050 ETB
10 AWG618.06100 ETB
20 AWG1,236.12200 ETB
50 AWG3,090.30500 ETB
100 AWG6,180.61000 ETB
250 AWG15,451.52500 ETB
500 AWG30,903.05000 ETB
1000 AWG61,806.10000 ETB
2000 AWG123,612.20000 ETB
5000 AWG309,030.50000 ETB
10000 AWG618,061.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Aruban Florin
1 ETB0.01618 AWG
5 ETB0.08090 AWG
10 ETB0.16180 AWG
20 ETB0.32359 AWG
50 ETB0.80898 AWG
100 ETB1.61796 AWG
250 ETB4.04490 AWG
500 ETB8.08980 AWG
1000 ETB16.17960 AWG
2000 ETB32.35920 AWG
5000 ETB80.89800 AWG
10000 ETB161.79600 AWG