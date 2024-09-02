Aruban florin to Ethiopian birrs Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Aruban florin to Ethiopian birrs history summary. This is the Aruban florin (AWG) to Ethiopian birrs (ETB) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of AWG and ETB historical data from 02-09-2019 to 02-09-2024.
1 AWG = 61.80610 ETB
Aruban florin to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Ethiopian birrs is currently 61.806 today, reflecting a 0.147% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.051% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 62.520 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 60.451 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.731% decrease in value.
