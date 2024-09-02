Aruban florin to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Ethiopian birrs is currently 61.806 today, reflecting a 0.147% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.051% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 62.520 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 60.451 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.731% decrease in value.