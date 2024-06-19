아루바 플로린 에티오피아 비르에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 에티오피아 비르에 속한다. is currently 32.084 today, reflecting a -0.117% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.055% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 에티오피아 비르에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 32.148 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 32.066 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.155% increase in value.