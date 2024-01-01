50 Ethiopian birrs to Aruban florins

Convert ETB to AWG at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ƒ0.01496 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ETB to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AWG
1 ETB to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01520.0311
Low0.01480.0148
Average0.01510.0172
Change-1.66%-51.71%
View full history

1 ETB to AWG stats

The performance of ETB to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0152 and a 30 day low of 0.0148. This means the 30 day average was 0.0151. The change for ETB to AWG was -1.66.

The performance of ETB to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0311 and a 90 day low of 0.0148. This means the 90 day average was 0.0172. The change for ETB to AWG was -51.71.

Track market ratesView ETB to AWG chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07690.5131.491.6230.93421.593
1 GBP1.20311.295108.9241.7931.9531.12425.985
1 USD0.9290.772184.0891.3841.5080.86820.06
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Aruban Florin
1 ETB0.01496 AWG
5 ETB0.07481 AWG
10 ETB0.14963 AWG
20 ETB0.29925 AWG
50 ETB0.74813 AWG
100 ETB1.49626 AWG
250 ETB3.74065 AWG
500 ETB7.48130 AWG
1000 ETB14.96260 AWG
2000 ETB29.92520 AWG
5000 ETB74.81300 AWG
10000 ETB149.62600 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Ethiopian Birr
1 AWG66.83350 ETB
5 AWG334.16750 ETB
10 AWG668.33500 ETB
20 AWG1,336.67000 ETB
50 AWG3,341.67500 ETB
100 AWG6,683.35000 ETB
250 AWG16,708.37500 ETB
500 AWG33,416.75000 ETB
1000 AWG66,833.50000 ETB
2000 AWG133,667.00000 ETB
5000 AWG334,167.50000 ETB
10000 AWG668,335.00000 ETB