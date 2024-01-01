20 Aruban florins to Egyptian pounds

Convert AWG to EGP at the real exchange rate

20 awg
542.68 egp

ƒ1.000 AWG = E£27.13 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 AWG to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.584927.5849
Low27.134126.5054
Average27.329326.9932
Change-0.20%2.37%
View full history

1 AWG to EGP stats

The performance of AWG to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.5849 and a 30 day low of 27.1341. This means the 30 day average was 27.3293. The change for AWG to EGP was -0.20.

The performance of AWG to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.5849 and a 90 day low of 26.5054. This means the 90 day average was 26.9932. The change for AWG to EGP was 2.37.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.34917.8590.7610.9041.6041.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1060.5160.6131.0870.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2370.5640.671.1890.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Egyptian Pound
1 AWG27.13410 EGP
5 AWG135.67050 EGP
10 AWG271.34100 EGP
20 AWG542.68200 EGP
50 AWG1,356.70500 EGP
100 AWG2,713.41000 EGP
250 AWG6,783.52500 EGP
500 AWG13,567.05000 EGP
1000 AWG27,134.10000 EGP
2000 AWG54,268.20000 EGP
5000 AWG135,670.50000 EGP
10000 AWG271,341.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Aruban Florin
1 EGP0.03685 AWG
5 EGP0.18427 AWG
10 EGP0.36854 AWG
20 EGP0.73708 AWG
50 EGP1.84270 AWG
100 EGP3.68540 AWG
250 EGP9.21350 AWG
500 EGP18.42700 AWG
1000 EGP36.85400 AWG
2000 EGP73.70800 AWG
5000 EGP184.27000 AWG
10000 EGP368.54000 AWG