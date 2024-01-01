10 Egyptian pounds to Aruban florins

Convert EGP to AWG at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ƒ0.03675 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:01
EGP to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AWG
1 EGP to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03710.0371
Low0.03670.0363
Average0.03690.0368
Change-0.12%-0.79%
1 EGP to AWG stats

The performance of EGP to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0371 and a 30 day low of 0.0367. This means the 30 day average was 0.0369. The change for EGP to AWG was -0.12.

The performance of EGP to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0371 and a 90 day low of 0.0363. This means the 90 day average was 0.0368. The change for EGP to AWG was -0.79.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Aruban Florin
1 EGP0.03675 AWG
5 EGP0.18373 AWG
10 EGP0.36746 AWG
20 EGP0.73492 AWG
50 EGP1.83730 AWG
100 EGP3.67460 AWG
250 EGP9.18650 AWG
500 EGP18.37300 AWG
1000 EGP36.74600 AWG
2000 EGP73.49200 AWG
5000 EGP183.73000 AWG
10000 EGP367.46000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Egyptian Pound
1 AWG27.21390 EGP
5 AWG136.06950 EGP
10 AWG272.13900 EGP
20 AWG544.27800 EGP
50 AWG1,360.69500 EGP
100 AWG2,721.39000 EGP
250 AWG6,803.47500 EGP
500 AWG13,606.95000 EGP
1000 AWG27,213.90000 EGP
2000 AWG54,427.80000 EGP
5000 AWG136,069.50000 EGP
10000 AWG272,139.00000 EGP