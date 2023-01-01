Argentine pesos to Zambian kwacha today

Convert ARS to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
65.54 zmw

1.00000 ARS = 0.06554 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874451.0848590.28941.48631.671060.964118.747
1 GBP1.1435811.24065103.2561.699751.911041.1025221.4393
1 USD0.921750.806029183.22751.370051.540360.8887517.2807
1 INR0.01107550.009684650.012015310.01646150.01850780.01067860.207632

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / ZMW
1 ARS0.06554 ZMW
5 ARS0.32771 ZMW
10 ARS0.65542 ZMW
20 ARS1.31085 ZMW
50 ARS3.27712 ZMW
100 ARS6.55424 ZMW
250 ARS16.38560 ZMW
500 ARS32.77120 ZMW
1000 ARS65.54240 ZMW
2000 ARS131.08480 ZMW
5000 ARS327.71200 ZMW
10000 ARS655.42400 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Argentine Peso
1 ZMW15.25730 ARS
5 ZMW76.28650 ARS
10 ZMW152.57300 ARS
20 ZMW305.14600 ARS
50 ZMW762.86500 ARS
100 ZMW1525.73000 ARS
250 ZMW3814.32500 ARS
500 ZMW7628.65000 ARS
1000 ZMW15257.30000 ARS
2000 ZMW30514.60000 ARS
5000 ZMW76286.50000 ARS
10000 ZMW152573.00000 ARS