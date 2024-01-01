1 thousand Argentine pesos to Zambian kwacha

Convert ARS to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
27.44 zmw

$1.000 ARS = ZK0.02744 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:33
ARS to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZMW
1 ARS to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02800.0294
Low0.02730.0265
Average0.02770.0279
Change-1.16%-5.95%
1 ARS to ZMW stats

The performance of ARS to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0280 and a 30 day low of 0.0273. This means the 30 day average was 0.0277. The change for ARS to ZMW was -1.16.

The performance of ARS to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0294 and a 90 day low of 0.0265. This means the 90 day average was 0.0279. The change for ARS to ZMW was -5.95.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4761.3490.90417.8231.30617.8230.762
1 AUD0.67710.9140.61312.0740.88512.0740.516
1 CAD0.7411.09410.6713.2080.96813.2080.564
1 EUR1.1061.6321.492119.7071.44419.7070.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / ZMW
1 ARS0.02744 ZMW
5 ARS0.13719 ZMW
10 ARS0.27438 ZMW
20 ARS0.54877 ZMW
50 ARS1.37192 ZMW
100 ARS2.74383 ZMW
250 ARS6.85957 ZMW
500 ARS13.71915 ZMW
1000 ARS27.43830 ZMW
2000 ARS54.87660 ZMW
5000 ARS137.19150 ZMW
10000 ARS274.38300 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Argentine Peso
1 ZMW36.44540 ARS
5 ZMW182.22700 ARS
10 ZMW364.45400 ARS
20 ZMW728.90800 ARS
50 ZMW1,822.27000 ARS
100 ZMW3,644.54000 ARS
250 ZMW9,111.35000 ARS
500 ZMW18,222.70000 ARS
1000 ZMW36,445.40000 ARS
2000 ZMW72,890.80000 ARS
5000 ZMW182,227.00000 ARS
10000 ZMW364,454.00000 ARS