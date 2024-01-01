Argentine pesos to Zambian kwacha today

Convert ARS to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
30.21 zmw

1.000 ARS = 0.03021 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.2331.4761.6640.96718.267
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6091.7271.9481.13121.379
1 USD0.9210.787183.1111.3591.5330.8916.825
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / ZMW
1 ARS0.03021 ZMW
5 ARS0.15105 ZMW
10 ARS0.30210 ZMW
20 ARS0.60420 ZMW
50 ARS1.51050 ZMW
100 ARS3.02100 ZMW
250 ARS7.55250 ZMW
500 ARS15.10500 ZMW
1000 ARS30.21000 ZMW
2000 ARS60.42000 ZMW
5000 ARS151.05000 ZMW
10000 ARS302.10000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Argentine Peso
1 ZMW33.10160 ARS
5 ZMW165.50800 ARS
10 ZMW331.01600 ARS
20 ZMW662.03200 ARS
50 ZMW1,655.08000 ARS
100 ZMW3,310.16000 ARS
250 ZMW8,275.40000 ARS
500 ZMW16,550.80000 ARS
1000 ZMW33,101.60000 ARS
2000 ZMW66,203.20000 ARS
5000 ZMW165,508.00000 ARS
10000 ZMW331,016.00000 ARS