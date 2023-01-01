Argentine pesos to Thai bahts today

Convert ARS to THB at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
100.59 thb

1.00000 ARS = 0.10059 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.084590.26021.486041.67090.9639518.7449
1 GBP1.143911.2404103.2351.699661.91111.1026721.4396
1 USD0.92210.806192183.22751.370251.540710.888817.2844
1 INR0.01107910.00968660.012015310.01646390.01851210.01067920.207677

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Thai Baht
1 ARS0.10059 THB
5 ARS0.50294 THB
10 ARS1.00588 THB
20 ARS2.01176 THB
50 ARS5.02940 THB
100 ARS10.05880 THB
250 ARS25.14700 THB
500 ARS50.29400 THB
1000 ARS100.58800 THB
2000 ARS201.17600 THB
5000 ARS502.94000 THB
10000 ARS1005.88000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Argentine Peso
1 THB9.94153 ARS
5 THB49.70765 ARS
10 THB99.41530 ARS
20 THB198.83060 ARS
50 THB497.07650 ARS
100 THB994.15300 ARS
250 THB2485.38250 ARS
500 THB4970.76500 ARS
1000 THB9941.53000 ARS
2000 THB19883.06000 ARS
5000 THB49707.65000 ARS
10000 THB99415.30000 ARS