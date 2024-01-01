100 Argentine pesos to Thai bahts

Convert ARS to THB at the real exchange rate

100 ars
3.60 thb

$1.000 ARS = ฿0.03596 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:43
ARS to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

THB
1 ARS to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03800.0411
Low0.03570.0357
Average0.03680.0388
Change-4.99%-11.88%
1 ARS to THB stats

The performance of ARS to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0380 and a 30 day low of 0.0357. This means the 30 day average was 0.0368. The change for ARS to THB was -4.99.

The performance of ARS to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0411 and a 90 day low of 0.0357. This means the 90 day average was 0.0388. The change for ARS to THB was -11.88.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4771.3490.90517.8611.30617.8610.761
1 AUD0.67710.9140.61212.0930.88412.0930.516
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2380.96813.2380.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.491119.7441.44419.7440.842

How to convert Argentine pesos to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Thai Baht
1 ARS0.03596 THB
5 ARS0.17978 THB
10 ARS0.35956 THB
20 ARS0.71911 THB
50 ARS1.79778 THB
100 ARS3.59556 THB
250 ARS8.98890 THB
500 ARS17.97780 THB
1000 ARS35.95560 THB
2000 ARS71.91120 THB
5000 ARS179.77800 THB
10000 ARS359.55600 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Argentine Peso
1 THB27.81210 ARS
5 THB139.06050 ARS
10 THB278.12100 ARS
20 THB556.24200 ARS
50 THB1,390.60500 ARS
100 THB2,781.21000 ARS
250 THB6,953.02500 ARS
500 THB13,906.05000 ARS
1000 THB27,812.10000 ARS
2000 THB55,624.20000 ARS
5000 THB139,060.50000 ARS
10000 THB278,121.00000 ARS