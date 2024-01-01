5 Argentine pesos to Singapore dollars

Convert ARS to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 ars
0.01 sgd

$1.000 ARS = S$0.001373 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 ARS to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00140.0015
Low0.00140.0014
Average0.00140.0014
Change-3.38%-8.52%
View full history

1 ARS to SGD stats

The performance of ARS to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0014 and a 30 day low of 0.0014. This means the 30 day average was 0.0014. The change for ARS to SGD was -3.38.

The performance of ARS to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0015 and a 90 day low of 0.0014. This means the 90 day average was 0.0014. The change for ARS to SGD was -8.52.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.3490.90517.8621.30617.8620.761
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0870.88412.0870.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2360.96813.2360.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.492119.7431.44419.7430.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 ARS0.00137 SGD
5 ARS0.00687 SGD
10 ARS0.01373 SGD
20 ARS0.02747 SGD
50 ARS0.06867 SGD
100 ARS0.13734 SGD
250 ARS0.34336 SGD
500 ARS0.68671 SGD
1000 ARS1.37342 SGD
2000 ARS2.74684 SGD
5000 ARS6.86710 SGD
10000 ARS13.73420 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 SGD728.10900 ARS
5 SGD3,640.54500 ARS
10 SGD7,281.09000 ARS
20 SGD14,562.18000 ARS
50 SGD36,405.45000 ARS
100 SGD72,810.90000 ARS
250 SGD182,027.25000 ARS
500 SGD364,054.50000 ARS
1000 SGD728,109.00000 ARS
2000 SGD1,456,218.00000 ARS
5000 SGD3,640,545.00000 ARS
10000 SGD7,281,090.00000 ARS