Argentine pesos to Philippine pesos today

Convert ARS to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
157.89 php

1.00000 ARS = 0.15789 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87411.0844590.26151.486021.670960.9638518.7478
1 GBP1.1440311.2407103.2671.700131.911711.1026821.449
1 USD0.922150.805997183.23251.37031.540830.888817.2878
1 INR0.01107890.009683680.012014510.01646350.01851240.01067850.207705

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Philippine Peso
1 ARS0.15789 PHP
5 ARS0.78947 PHP
10 ARS1.57893 PHP
20 ARS3.15786 PHP
50 ARS7.89465 PHP
100 ARS15.78930 PHP
250 ARS39.47325 PHP
500 ARS78.94650 PHP
1000 ARS157.89300 PHP
2000 ARS315.78600 PHP
5000 ARS789.46500 PHP
10000 ARS1578.93000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Argentine Peso
1 PHP6.33339 ARS
5 PHP31.66695 ARS
10 PHP63.33390 ARS
20 PHP126.66780 ARS
50 PHP316.66950 ARS
100 PHP633.33900 ARS
250 PHP1583.34750 ARS
500 PHP3166.69500 ARS
1000 PHP6333.39000 ARS
2000 PHP12666.78000 ARS
5000 PHP31666.95000 ARS
10000 PHP63333.90000 ARS