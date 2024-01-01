5 Argentine pesos to Cambodian riels

Convert ARS to KHR at the real exchange rate

5 ars
21.36 khr

$1.000 ARS = ៛4.272 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
ARS to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KHR
1 ARS to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.40064.5719
Low4.27204.2720
Average4.34174.4444
Change-2.92%-6.51%
1 ARS to KHR stats

The performance of ARS to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4006 and a 30 day low of 4.2720. This means the 30 day average was 4.3417. The change for ARS to KHR was -2.92.

The performance of ARS to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5719 and a 90 day low of 4.2720. This means the 90 day average was 4.4444. The change for ARS to KHR was -6.51.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4791.350.90517.8711.30717.8710.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.080.88312.080.515
1 CAD0.7411.09610.6713.2370.96813.2370.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.491119.7431.44419.7430.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 ARS4.27196 KHR
5 ARS21.35980 KHR
10 ARS42.71960 KHR
20 ARS85.43920 KHR
50 ARS213.59800 KHR
100 ARS427.19600 KHR
250 ARS1,067.99000 KHR
500 ARS2,135.98000 KHR
1000 ARS4,271.96000 KHR
2000 ARS8,543.92000 KHR
5000 ARS21,359.80000 KHR
10000 ARS42,719.60000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Argentine Peso
1 KHR0.23408 ARS
5 KHR1.17042 ARS
10 KHR2.34084 ARS
20 KHR4.68168 ARS
50 KHR11.70420 ARS
100 KHR23.40840 ARS
250 KHR58.52100 ARS
500 KHR117.04200 ARS
1000 KHR234.08400 ARS
2000 KHR468.16800 ARS
5000 KHR1,170.42000 ARS
10000 KHR2,340.84000 ARS