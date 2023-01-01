5 Argentine pesos to Cambodian riels

Convert ARS to KHR at the real exchange rate

5 ars
58.96 khr

1.00000 ARS = 11.79140 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:7 UTC
ARS to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 KHR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.0587.34651.433991.647580.962518.5157
1GBP1.1540711.2119100.8141.655091.901621.1107921.3706
1USD0.95240.825151183.18711.36571.569120.916617.634
1INR0.01144870.009919210.012021110.01641720.01886250.01101850.21198

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 ARS11.79140 KHR
5 ARS58.95700 KHR
10 ARS117.91400 KHR
20 ARS235.82800 KHR
50 ARS589.57000 KHR
100 ARS1179.14000 KHR
250 ARS2947.85000 KHR
500 ARS5895.70000 KHR
1000 ARS11791.40000 KHR
2000 ARS23582.80000 KHR
5000 ARS58957.00000 KHR
10000 ARS117914.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Argentine Peso
1 KHR0.08481 ARS
5 KHR0.42404 ARS
10 KHR0.84807 ARS
20 KHR1.69615 ARS
50 KHR4.24037 ARS
100 KHR8.48074 ARS
250 KHR21.20185 ARS
500 KHR42.40370 ARS
1000 KHR84.80740 ARS
2000 KHR169.61480 ARS
5000 KHR424.03700 ARS
10000 KHR848.07400 ARS